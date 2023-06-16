Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULTP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,283. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.