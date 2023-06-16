Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.76). Approximately 20,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 220,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.20 ($0.73).

FCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Funding Circle in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,950.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.60.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

