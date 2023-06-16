FY2023 EPS Estimates for Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Renalytix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renalytix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Renalytix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

RNLX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Renalytix from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

RNLX opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.47. Renalytix has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,375.46% and a negative return on equity of 255.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renalytix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Renalytix by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Renalytix by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

