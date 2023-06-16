Gas (GAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $133.01 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $133.01 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00008601 BTC on exchanges.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

