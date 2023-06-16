GateToken Hits Market Cap of $392.28 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00015224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $392.28 million and $1.04 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018427 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,349.38 or 1.00015136 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,804,275 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,804,275.19933571 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.01488066 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,016,018.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.