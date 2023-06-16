GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.45

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 9749118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market cap of £4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.80.

Insider Transactions at GCM Resources

In related news, insider Keith Fulton purchased 317,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.80 ($11,916.67). Insiders own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

