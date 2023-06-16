Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Reaches $4.67 on Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $700.26 million and $358,473.43 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00017745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

