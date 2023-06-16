General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $80.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

