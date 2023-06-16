GensoKishi Metaverse Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and $1.02 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,160,389 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

According to CryptoCompare, "GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world."

