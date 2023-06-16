Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $60,850,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

