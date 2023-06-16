Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $860.00

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 860 ($10.76) and last traded at GBX 860 ($10.76), with a volume of 50828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815 ($10.20).

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The company has a market cap of £377.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9,055.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 807.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 778.44.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

Featured Stories

