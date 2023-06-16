Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.22

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $8.30. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 13,191 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

