Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,727. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

