Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $73,417.50 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,391,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,112,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,605,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,820,281. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. Equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,372,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

