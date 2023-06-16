Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Down 36.2% in May

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SELF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 25,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,054. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 116.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Self Storage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,274.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $42,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Global Self Storage by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Global Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

