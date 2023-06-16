Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Lowers Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,615 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 639,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,621,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

