Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 107 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,765,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,603,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $133.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

