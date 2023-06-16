Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 486.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,811 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

QYLD opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

