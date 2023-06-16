Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the May 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 million, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.