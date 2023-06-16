Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Ratio Wealth Group

Ratio Wealth Group decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,885 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.