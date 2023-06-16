Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Ratio Wealth Group

Ratio Wealth Group decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,885 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.