Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Position Raised by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $24.34.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

