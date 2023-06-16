GMX (GMX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.78 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, GMX has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $432.26 million and approximately $22.78 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $49.16 or 0.00187574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GMX

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,290,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,793,296 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

