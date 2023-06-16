GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.