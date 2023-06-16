GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 14,254 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,192,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 489,211 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $54,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $50,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RITM. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

RITM stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

