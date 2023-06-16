GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,752,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

NHI stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.90. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 173.08%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

