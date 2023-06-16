GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ONEOK by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 83,397 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

