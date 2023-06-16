GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.8 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $161.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.49 and its 200 day moving average is $168.72.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

