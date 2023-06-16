GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 208 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META opened at $282.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $283.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.51. The firm has a market cap of $724.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

