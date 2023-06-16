GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 72 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a PE ratio of 557.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,125 shares of company stock worth $36,869,507. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

