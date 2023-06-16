GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 844 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $249.25 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

