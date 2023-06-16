Gode Chain Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $248,453.84 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

