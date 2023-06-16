Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

NYSE:GOL opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $969.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Further Reading

