Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Trading Down 4.5%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 37,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 26,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

