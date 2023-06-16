Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Trading Up 0.7%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.