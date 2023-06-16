Golem Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.72 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $166.06 million and $1.72 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

