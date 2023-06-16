Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,914,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,766 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,242,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 263,572 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

