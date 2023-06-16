Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.91. 844,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,796,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,879,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,988,000 after buying an additional 773,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after buying an additional 260,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after buying an additional 9,121,084 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

