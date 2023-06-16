Got Guaranteed Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133,977.93 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 69.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded up 831.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $45.28 million and approximately $133,977.93 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Got Guaranteed alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Got Guaranteed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Got Guaranteed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.