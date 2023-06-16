Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 1,799 shares.The stock last traded at $8.64 and had previously closed at $8.40.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $827.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.