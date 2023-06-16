Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,975 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

