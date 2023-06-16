Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 672 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,039.89.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,052.22 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.85 and a one year high of $2,139.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,976.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,700.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

