Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys Shares of 16,212 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

