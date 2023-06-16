Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $666,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $86.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

