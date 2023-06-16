Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

