Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

