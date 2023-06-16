Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

