Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 889,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,164,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $88.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

