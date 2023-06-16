Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $1.92 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock worth $500,628,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.61 and its 200 day moving average is $370.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $456.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

