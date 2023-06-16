Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $6.17 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000. MetLife makes up approximately 1.6% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $55.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.17. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

