Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

GSSC stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $456.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.